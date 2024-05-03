New York Life Investment Management LLC Increases Stake in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

New York Life Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 34,766 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 199 shares during the period. New York Life Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $9,519,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Concord Wealth Partners raised its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 3,168 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $867,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the period. ICW Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,286 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,173,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. Berry Wealth Group LP purchased a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals during the 4th quarter worth about $3,273,000. Cannell & Co. increased its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Cannell & Co. now owns 62,668 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $17,158,000 after purchasing an additional 4,801 shares during the period. Finally, Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 31.3% during the 4th quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,108 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Air Products and Chemicals alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on APD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $270.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $295.00 to $286.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Argus downgraded Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. StockNews.com downgraded Air Products and Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn downgraded Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $277.43.

Air Products and Chemicals Trading Up 2.6 %

Shares of APD stock opened at $243.69 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The business’s 50 day moving average is $237.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $254.47. The company has a market capitalization of $54.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.80. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $212.24 and a twelve month high of $307.71.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $2.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.70 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $2.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.05 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 16.56% and a net margin of 20.32%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.74 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 12.34 EPS for the current year.

Air Products and Chemicals Company Profile

(Free Report)

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; and specialty gases for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Air Products and Chemicals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Products and Chemicals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.