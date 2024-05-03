New York Life Investment Management LLC Invests $8.48 Million in Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX)

New York Life Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 338,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,482,000. New York Life Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.40% of Six Flags Entertainment as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment during the third quarter valued at $48,000. AXQ Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment during the third quarter worth approximately $216,000. III Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment in the third quarter worth $335,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Six Flags Entertainment by 27.0% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 15,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,000 after acquiring an additional 3,395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC increased its position in Six Flags Entertainment by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 16,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,000 after buying an additional 895 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.04% of the company’s stock.

Six Flags Entertainment stock opened at $23.99 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.15 and a beta of 2.20. Six Flags Entertainment Co. has a 52 week low of $18.29 and a 52 week high of $28.99.

Six Flags Entertainment ( NYSE:SIX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.18). Six Flags Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 7.31% and a net margin of 2.73%. The business had revenue of $292.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $298.42 million. Research analysts forecast that Six Flags Entertainment Co. will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current year.

SIX has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Six Flags Entertainment in a report on Monday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. B. Riley upgraded shares of Six Flags Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.31.

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation owns and operates regional theme and waterparks under the Six Flags name. Its parks offer various thrill rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. The company sells food, beverages, merchandise, and other products and services within its parks.

