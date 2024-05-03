New York Life Investment Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

New York Life Investment Management LLC trimmed its stake in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 13.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 78,213 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 11,973 shares during the period. New York Life Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $15,530,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADI. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 101.6% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 129 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated acquired a new position in Analog Devices during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Cetera Trust Company N.A acquired a new stake in shares of Analog Devices in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 519.2% in the fourth quarter. Northwest Capital Management Inc now owns 161 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Finally, Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Analog Devices in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. 86.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ADI opened at $195.44 on Thursday. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 1-year low of $154.99 and a 1-year high of $204.20. The stock has a market cap of $96.92 billion, a PE ratio of 34.69, a P/E/G ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $193.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $187.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Analog Devices ( NASDAQ:ADI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The semiconductor company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.02. Analog Devices had a net margin of 24.34% and a return on equity of 12.76%. The business had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.75 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 5.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 5th were paid a $0.92 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 4th. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. This is an increase from Analog Devices’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is currently 65.83%.

In related news, Director James Champy sold 1,228 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.64, for a total value of $242,701.92. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,259,164.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Vivek Jain sold 3,479 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.56, for a total transaction of $687,311.24. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,745 shares in the company, valued at $1,134,982.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director James Champy sold 1,228 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.64, for a total value of $242,701.92. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,259,164.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,707 shares of company stock worth $2,904,013 over the last 90 days. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $212.00 price target on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $226.00 to $222.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Wolfe Research raised shares of Analog Devices from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $225.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $215.00 price objective on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $208.17.

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

