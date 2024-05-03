New York Life Investment Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

New York Life Investment Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Free Report) by 23.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,726 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 7,692 shares during the quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $7,541,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its holdings in Public Storage by 16.1% in the 3rd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 9,741 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,567,000 after buying an additional 1,349 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 123,852 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,638,000 after acquiring an additional 9,223 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 114,482 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,917,000 after acquiring an additional 4,695 shares in the last quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 615.7% during the 4th quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 19,803 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,040,000 after acquiring an additional 17,036 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1834 Investment Advisors Co. raised its holdings in Public Storage by 115.3% during the 4th quarter. 1834 Investment Advisors Co. now owns 16,952 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,170,000 after buying an additional 9,078 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.79% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on PSA. Raymond James raised Public Storage from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $330.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Public Storage from $267.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Public Storage from $325.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Public Storage in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “sell” rating and a $250.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on Public Storage in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $330.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Public Storage has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $305.00.

Public Storage Stock Performance

Shares of Public Storage stock opened at $263.91 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $276.82 and a 200-day moving average of $275.99. Public Storage has a 1-year low of $233.18 and a 1-year high of $312.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The company has a market cap of $46.37 billion, a PE ratio of 23.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.57.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.15 by ($1.94). The company had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. Public Storage had a return on equity of 36.17% and a net margin of 45.62%. Public Storage’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.16 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Public Storage will post 16.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Public Storage Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 13th were paid a dividend of $3.00 per share. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.55%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 12th. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio is presently 108.99%.

About Public Storage

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns, and operates self-storage facilities. At December 31, 2023, we had: (i) interests in 3,044 self-storage facilities located in 40 states with approximately 218 million net rentable square feet in the United States and (ii) a 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage Limited (Euronext Brussels: SHUR), which owned 275 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 15 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand.

