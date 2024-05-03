New York Life Investment Management LLC Purchases 141 Shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

New York Life Investment Management LLC increased its position in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Free Report) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,064 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. New York Life Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $9,243,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PH. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 233.3% during the 3rd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 70 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. increased its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 48.3% during the 3rd quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 86 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ORG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Parker-Hannifin in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Institutional investors own 82.44% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on PH shares. Barclays upped their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $558.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $505.00 to $590.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. TD Cowen upgraded Parker-Hannifin from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $300.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Truist Financial assumed coverage on Parker-Hannifin in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $602.00 target price for the company. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $575.00 to $640.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Parker-Hannifin has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $515.38.

Shares of NYSE PH opened at $530.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.90. The company has a market cap of $68.14 billion, a PE ratio of 26.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.51. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $544.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $481.66. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a fifty-two week low of $319.14 and a fifty-two week high of $570.15.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $6.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.26 by $0.89. The firm had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.82 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 29.91% and a net margin of 13.28%. The company’s revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.76 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 24.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th will be given a dividend of $1.63 per share. This is a boost from Parker-Hannifin’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 9th. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.31%.

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

