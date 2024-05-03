New York Life Investment Management LLC Reduces Stake in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

New York Life Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,544 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after selling 239 shares during the period. New York Life Investment Management LLC’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $9,772,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 171,977 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $39,500,000 after purchasing an additional 25,794 shares during the last quarter. Berry Wealth Group LP acquired a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the fourth quarter valued at about $449,000. Cannell & Co. grew its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Cannell & Co. now owns 3,802 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $873,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC lifted its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 5,426 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $1,246,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 28.9% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 10,220 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $2,347,000 after purchasing an additional 2,291 shares during the last quarter. 90.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NXP Semiconductors alerts:

NXP Semiconductors Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:NXPI opened at $254.26 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $242.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $221.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.48, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.54. NXP Semiconductors has a 12-month low of $161.23 and a 12-month high of $264.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

NXP Semiconductors Announces Dividend

NXP Semiconductors ( NASDAQ:NXPI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The semiconductor provider reported $3.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.33 by $0.04. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 37.65% and a net margin of 21.24%. The company had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.40 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that NXP Semiconductors will post 12.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 21st were given a $1.014 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 20th. This represents a $4.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. NXP Semiconductors’s payout ratio is 37.40%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NXPI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TD Cowen lifted their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $250.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $290.00 price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $265.00 to $291.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $257.72.

Get Our Latest Analysis on NXP Semiconductors

NXP Semiconductors Profile

(Free Report)

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for NXP Semiconductors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NXP Semiconductors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.