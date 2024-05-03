New York Life Investment Management LLC Reduces Stake in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

New York Life Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 223,373 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 4,698 shares during the period. New York Life Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $11,624,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stonegate Investment Group LLC raised its position in Schlumberger by 1.7% in the third quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC now owns 10,864 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $633,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Schlumberger by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 4,142 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the period. Montgomery Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Schlumberger by 1.9% in the third quarter. Montgomery Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,920 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $637,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in Schlumberger by 3.8% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 5,557 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $324,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its position in shares of Schlumberger by 0.6% during the third quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 34,414 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,007,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.99% of the company’s stock.

Schlumberger stock opened at $47.68 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $68.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Schlumberger Limited has a 12-month low of $42.73 and a 12-month high of $62.12.

Schlumberger ( NYSE:SLB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 19th. The oil and gas company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.75. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 21.88% and a net margin of 12.72%. The business had revenue of $8.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Schlumberger Limited will post 3.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 5th will be issued a $0.275 dividend. This is a boost from Schlumberger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 5th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.54%.

In other news, EVP Abdellah Merad sold 50,000 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.52, for a total transaction of $2,426,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 261,507 shares in the company, valued at $12,688,319.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Abdellah Merad sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.52, for a total transaction of $2,426,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 261,507 shares in the company, valued at $12,688,319.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Stephane Biguet sold 6,250 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.64, for a total transaction of $304,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 242,932 shares in the company, valued at $11,816,212.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SLB. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $74.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Schlumberger from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. HSBC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $71.00 price objective on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Schlumberger from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $68.00 to $53.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, TD Cowen cut their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $64.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $68.72.

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, and integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

