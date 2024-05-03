New York Life Investment Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

New York Life Investment Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) by 24.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,679 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 5,277 shares during the quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $9,093,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ROP. Buckhead Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Buckhead Capital Management LLC now owns 9,015 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,915,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Andina Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $258,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 76.8% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 88,570 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $48,286,000 after purchasing an additional 38,487 shares during the last quarter. One Day In July LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $214,000. Finally, Savant Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 593 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.31% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ROP. Mizuho increased their price objective on Roper Technologies from $525.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Barclays increased their price objective on Roper Technologies from $596.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Roper Technologies from $560.00 to $615.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $650.00 price objective on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Monday. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on Roper Technologies from $572.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $584.82.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Christopher Wright sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $549.71, for a total transaction of $109,942.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 35,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,540,541.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.94% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Roper Technologies Price Performance

Shares of ROP stock opened at $510.82 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $542.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $533.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $441.06 and a 12 month high of $565.00. The company has a market capitalization of $54.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.00.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $4.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.34 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 10.75% and a net margin of 23.21%. Roper Technologies’s revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.90 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 18.16 EPS for the current year.

Roper Technologies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, April 5th were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 4th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.77%.

About Roper Technologies

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Application Software, Network Software, and Technology Enabled Products. The Application Software segment offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise software and information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

