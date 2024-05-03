New York Life Investment Management LLC Sells 1,155 Shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

New York Life Investment Management LLC cut its position in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 154,686 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,155 shares during the quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Southern were worth $10,847,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vicus Capital purchased a new position in Southern in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $285,000. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Southern by 57.1% in the third quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,245 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $469,000 after purchasing an additional 2,633 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in shares of Southern by 112.8% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 136,961 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,864,000 after purchasing an additional 72,598 shares during the period. First United Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Southern by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. First United Bank & Trust now owns 16,038 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,038,000 after purchasing an additional 1,205 shares during the period. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance grew its holdings in Southern by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 126,422 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,182,000 after buying an additional 10,689 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Southern from $75.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 16th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Southern from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. UBS Group cut shares of Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $78.00 to $76.00 in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Southern in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of Southern from $80.00 to $77.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Southern currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $74.36.

Shares of SO opened at $75.38 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.54. The Southern Company has a twelve month low of $61.56 and a twelve month high of $75.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.52, a PEG ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The utilities provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.05. Southern had a return on equity of 11.40% and a net margin of 15.79%. The company had revenue of $6.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.90 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.26 earnings per share. Southern’s quarterly revenue was down 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Southern Company will post 3.99 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 6th. Investors of record on Monday, May 20th will be given a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 17th. This is a positive change from Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.82%. Southern’s payout ratio is currently 77.14%.

In other Southern news, EVP Christopher Cummiskey sold 899 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.06, for a total value of $60,286.94. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 22,502 shares in the company, valued at $1,508,984.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.92, for a total value of $344,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 126,528 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,720,309.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Christopher Cummiskey sold 899 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.06, for a total transaction of $60,286.94. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 22,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,508,984.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 10,899 shares of company stock worth $739,587. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

