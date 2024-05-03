New York Life Investment Management LLC Sells 18,250 Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

New York Life Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) by 22.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 62,211 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 18,250 shares during the quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $9,633,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC raised its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 350.0% during the 4th quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.53% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Michael J. Hannon sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.82, for a total value of $446,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,442,347.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $185.00 to $194.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $151.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $163.50 to $163.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $171.00 to $162.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $165.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The PNC Financial Services Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $157.02.

The PNC Financial Services Group Trading Up 1.1 %

PNC opened at $155.72 on Friday. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $109.40 and a 12 month high of $162.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.07, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $153.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $144.15.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $3.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.09 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $5.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.19 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 11.64% and a net margin of 16.05%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.98 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 12.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The PNC Financial Services Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $1.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 12th. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.98%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is 52.06%.

About The PNC Financial Services Group

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

