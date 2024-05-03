New York Life Investment Management LLC Sells 48,040 Shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

New York Life Investment Management LLC lowered its position in shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Free Report) by 30.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 110,133 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 48,040 shares during the quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC’s holdings in American International Group were worth $7,462,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in American International Group by 3.0% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 17,085,545 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,035,384,000 after acquiring an additional 503,547 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of American International Group by 5.0% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,745,085 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $772,352,000 after purchasing an additional 604,901 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of American International Group by 3.8% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,131,560 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $674,573,000 after acquiring an additional 408,335 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in American International Group by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,711,308 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $467,305,000 after purchasing an additional 133,828 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of American International Group by 13.2% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 5,496,879 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $333,111,000 after acquiring an additional 639,079 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.60% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at American International Group

In related news, CEO Peter Zaffino sold 333,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.87, for a total value of $25,264,710.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 505,420 shares in the company, valued at $38,346,215.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director John C. Inglis bought 659 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $75.39 per share, with a total value of $49,682.01. Following the purchase, the director now owns 659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,682.01. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Peter Zaffino sold 333,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.87, for a total transaction of $25,264,710.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 505,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,346,215.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI upped their target price on American International Group from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on American International Group from $83.00 to $81.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on American International Group from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Citigroup lifted their price target on American International Group from $79.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of American International Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $75.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, American International Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $80.38.

American International Group Stock Up 3.0 %

AIG stock opened at $78.10 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $53.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.66, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. American International Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.95 and a twelve month high of $79.70. The company’s 50 day moving average is $75.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.36.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The insurance provider reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $12.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.04 billion. American International Group had a net margin of 9.98% and a return on equity of 10.68%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.63 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that American International Group, Inc. will post 6.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American International Group announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, May 1st that allows the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the insurance provider to buy up to 19.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

American International Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. This is a boost from American International Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. American International Group’s payout ratio is presently 21.49%.

About American International Group

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement, and Other Operations. The General Insurance segment provides commercial and industrial property insurance, including business interruption and package insurance that cover exposure to made and natural disasters; general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products; and professional liability insurance.

Featured Articles

