nLIGHT (NASDAQ:LASR) Receives Speculative Buy Rating from Benchmark

nLIGHT (NASDAQ:LASR – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “speculative buy” rating reissued by equities researchers at Benchmark in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $17.00 target price on the stock. Benchmark’s target price points to a potential upside of 40.03% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on nLIGHT from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday.

nLIGHT Stock Up 5.0 %

LASR stock traded up $0.58 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $12.14. 240,222 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 178,665. The company has a market cap of $577.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.61 and a beta of 2.42. nLIGHT has a 1-year low of $8.13 and a 1-year high of $15.91. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.25.

nLIGHT (NASDAQ:LASR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $51.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.08 million. nLIGHT had a negative net margin of 19.85% and a negative return on equity of 15.03%. Equities research analysts forecast that nLIGHT will post -0.93 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Joseph John Corso sold 14,105 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.26, for a total value of $172,927.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 146,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,797,328.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On nLIGHT

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LASR. Senvest Management LLC raised its stake in nLIGHT by 20.7% in the 4th quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 1,156,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,616,000 after purchasing an additional 198,609 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of nLIGHT by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,357,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,513,000 after acquiring an additional 269,000 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in nLIGHT by 1,251.2% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 250,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,601,000 after purchasing an additional 231,844 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of nLIGHT by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,995,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,952,000 after purchasing an additional 58,689 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of nLIGHT during the 3rd quarter worth $131,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.88% of the company’s stock.

nLIGHT Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

nLIGHT, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor and fiber lasers for industrial, microfabrication, and aerospace and defense applications. The company operates in two segments, Laser Products and Advanced Development. It offers semiconductor lasers with various ranges of power levels, wavelengths, and output fiber sizes; and programmable and serviceable fiber lasers for use in industrial and aerospace and defense applications.

Featured Stories

