Northland Capmk Weighs in on Generac Holdings Inc.’s Q2 2024 Earnings (NYSE:GNRC)

Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Northland Capmk cut their Q2 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Generac in a report issued on Thursday, May 2nd. Northland Capmk analyst D. Schafer now anticipates that the technology company will post earnings of $1.38 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.55. The consensus estimate for Generac’s current full-year earnings is $6.12 per share. Northland Capmk also issued estimates for Generac’s Q3 2024 earnings at $1.91 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $2.26 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $6.43 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Guggenheim downgraded shares of Generac from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. OTR Global raised shares of Generac from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of Generac from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of Generac from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Generac from $124.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $142.40.

Shares of GNRC opened at $128.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 2.29. The firm has a market cap of $7.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.41. Generac has a 52 week low of $79.86 and a 52 week high of $156.95. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $124.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $117.85.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The technology company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $889.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $886.60 million. Generac had a net margin of 5.68% and a return on equity of 14.68%. Generac’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.63 EPS.

Institutional Trading of Generac

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in Generac by 18.2% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 75,881 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,268,000 after acquiring an additional 11,704 shares during the last quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund raised its position in Generac by 9.5% during the third quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 14,942 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,628,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. raised its position in Generac by 5.9% during the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 9,675 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,054,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Generac by 6.2% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 148,479 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,178,000 after acquiring an additional 8,634 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Generac by 11.6% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 73,797 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,041,000 after buying an additional 7,644 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.04% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of Generac stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.94, for a total transaction of $634,700.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 592,177 shares in the company, valued at approximately $75,170,948.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Generac

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes various energy technology products and solution worldwide. The company offers residential automatic standby generators, automatic transfer switch, air-cooled engine residential standby generators, and liquid-cooled engine generators; Mobile Link, a remote monitoring system for home standby generators; residential storage solution, which consists of a system of batteries, an inverter, photovoltaic optimizers, power electronic controls, and other components; smart home solutions, such as smart thermostats and a suite of home monitoring products.

