NorthWestern Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:NWE) Director Britt E. Ide Sells 687 Shares

NorthWestern Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:NWE – Get Free Report) Director Britt E. Ide sold 687 shares of NorthWestern Energy Group stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.30, for a total value of $35,243.10. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $545,832. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NYSE NWE traded up $0.04 on Friday, reaching $51.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 57,213 shares, compared to its average volume of 389,442. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $49.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.54. The stock has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a PE ratio of 15.36 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.89. NorthWestern Energy Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $45.97 and a twelve month high of $60.29.

NorthWestern Energy Group (NYSE:NWE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by ($0.30). The business had revenue of $475.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $471.60 million. NorthWestern Energy Group had a return on equity of 7.31% and a net margin of 13.62%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.05 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that NorthWestern Energy Group, Inc. will post 3.53 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.09%. NorthWestern Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.50%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Headlands Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of NorthWestern Energy Group by 138.1% in the fourth quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 319 shares during the period. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in NorthWestern Energy Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of NorthWestern Energy Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of NorthWestern Energy Group by 499.5% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 939 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NorthWestern Energy Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $66,000. 96.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on NWE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of NorthWestern Energy Group from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Barclays raised their price objective on NorthWestern Energy Group from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of NorthWestern Energy Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. KeyCorp reissued a “sector weight” rating on shares of NorthWestern Energy Group in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Guggenheim raised shares of NorthWestern Energy Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, NorthWestern Energy Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.71.

NorthWestern Energy Group, Inc provides electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and various industrial customers. It generates, purchases, transmits, and distributes electricity; and produces, purchases, stores, transmits, and distributes natural gas, as well as owns municipal franchises to provide natural gas service in the communities.

