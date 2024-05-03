Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) Position Cut by Essex Financial Services Inc.

Essex Financial Services Inc. trimmed its stake in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Free Report) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 6,406 shares of the company’s stock after selling 175 shares during the quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Novartis were worth $647,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVS. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Novartis by 43.6% in the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after acquiring an additional 1,171 shares in the last quarter. Hartford Funds Management Co LLC increased its stake in Novartis by 39.5% in the 4th quarter. Hartford Funds Management Co LLC now owns 5,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $509,000 after purchasing an additional 1,428 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC increased its stake in Novartis by 99.3% in the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 7,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $758,000 after purchasing an additional 3,738 shares in the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP increased its stake in Novartis by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 9,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $943,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WealthTrust Axiom LLC increased its stake in Novartis by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 33,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,428,000 after purchasing an additional 759 shares in the last quarter. 13.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on NVS. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Novartis from $114.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Novartis in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $114.00 target price on the stock.

Novartis Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSE:NVS opened at $97.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Novartis AG has a fifty-two week low of $92.19 and a fifty-two week high of $108.78. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $97.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.96. The stock has a market cap of $198.96 billion, a PE ratio of 13.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.53.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.64 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $11.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.69 billion. Novartis had a net margin of 31.33% and a return on equity of 32.15%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.51 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Novartis AG will post 7.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Novartis Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th were issued a dividend of $3.7772 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.1%. This is a positive change from Novartis’s previous annual dividend of $3.47. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 7th. Novartis’s payout ratio is currently 32.79%.

Novartis Company Profile



Novartis AG engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products in Switzerland and internationally. The company offers prescription medicines for patients and physicians. It focuses on therapeutic areas, such as cardiovascular, renal and metabolic, immunology, neuroscience, and oncology, as well as ophthalmology and hematology.

