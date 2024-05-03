NULS Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $59.72 Million (NULS)

NULS (NULS) traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on May 3rd. NULS has a market capitalization of $59.72 million and approximately $1.81 million worth of NULS was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NULS coin can currently be purchased for $0.55 or 0.00000931 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, NULS has traded down 19.1% against the U.S. dollar.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
NULS Profile
NULS was first traded on September 27th, 2017. NULS’s total supply is 127,387,617 coins and its circulating supply is 108,379,050 coins. NULS’s official message board is nuls.medium.com. The Reddit community for NULS is https://reddit.com/r/nulsservice and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. NULS’s official website is nuls.io. NULS’s official Twitter account is @nuls and its Facebook page is accessible here.
NULS Coin Trading
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NULS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NULS should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NULS using one of the exchanges listed above.
