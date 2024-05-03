Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIX) CFO Sells $16,699.48 in Stock

Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIX – Get Free Report) CFO Houte Hans Van sold 1,387 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.04, for a total transaction of $16,699.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 71,832 shares in the company, valued at approximately $864,857.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Houte Hans Van also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, May 2nd, Houte Hans Van sold 3,499 shares of Nurix Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.83, for a total transaction of $44,892.17.

On Friday, February 16th, Houte Hans Van sold 6,812 shares of Nurix Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.02, for a total transaction of $68,256.24.

Nurix Therapeutics Price Performance

Nurix Therapeutics stock opened at $12.73 on Friday. Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.22 and a 52 week high of $18.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.76 and a 200-day moving average of $9.86.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nurix Therapeutics

Nurix Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:NRIX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.77) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by ($0.26). Nurix Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 67.08% and a negative net margin of 178.93%. The business had revenue of $15.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.66 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NRIX. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Nurix Therapeutics by 27.3% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 30,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,000 after purchasing an additional 6,628 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Nurix Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $265,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Nurix Therapeutics by 67.6% in the 1st quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 9,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 3,793 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Nurix Therapeutics by 41.6% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 205,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,119,000 after purchasing an additional 60,271 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pennant Investors LP acquired a new position in Nurix Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $586,000.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NRIX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on shares of Nurix Therapeutics from $35.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Nurix Therapeutics from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Nurix Therapeutics from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price on shares of Nurix Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Nurix Therapeutics from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.33.

About Nurix Therapeutics

Nurix Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule and cell therapies for the treatment of cancer, inflammatory conditions, and other diseases. The company develops NX-2127, an orally bioavailable Bruton's tyrosine kinase (BTK) degrader for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies; NX-5948, an orally bioavailable BTK degrader for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases; and NX-1607, an orally bioavailable Casitas B-lineage lymphoma proto-oncogene-B (CBL-B) inhibitor for immuno-oncology indications.

