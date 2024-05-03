Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) Lifted to Buy at Berenberg Bank

Posted by on May 3rd, 2024

Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Nutrien (NYSE:NTRFree Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Monday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have $66.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of $60.00.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on NTR. TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Nutrien from $75.00 to $67.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Nutrien from $77.00 to $69.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 26th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Nutrien from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Raymond James cut shares of Nutrien from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and lowered their price target for the company from $80.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, January 12th. Finally, HSBC lowered their price target on shares of Nutrien from $63.00 to $57.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $68.25.

Get Our Latest Report on NTR

Nutrien Stock Up 0.3 %

Nutrien stock opened at $52.63 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.03 billion, a PE ratio of 20.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s 50-day moving average is $53.35 and its 200-day moving average is $53.87. Nutrien has a fifty-two week low of $47.90 and a fifty-two week high of $69.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTRGet Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.35). The firm had revenue of $5.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.36 billion. Nutrien had a return on equity of 8.59% and a net margin of 4.33%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.02 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Nutrien will post 3.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Nutrien Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th were given a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. This is a positive change from Nutrien’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio is presently 85.38%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NTR. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Nutrien during the 4th quarter worth approximately $332,716,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Nutrien by 51.3% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 6,853,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,881,000 after acquiring an additional 2,322,679 shares in the last quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP boosted its position in shares of Nutrien by 120.2% during the 1st quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 3,780,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,421,000 after acquiring an additional 2,063,881 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Nutrien by 28.6% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 9,226,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $522,309,000 after acquiring an additional 2,050,358 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parnassus Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Nutrien by 19.5% during the 4th quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 12,017,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $676,928,000 after acquiring an additional 1,960,162 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.10% of the company’s stock.

Nutrien Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. The company operates through four segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products. The Potash segment provides granular and standard potash products.

Read More

Analyst Recommendations for Nutrien (NYSE:NTR)

Receive News & Ratings for Nutrien Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nutrien and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.