Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) Lifted to Buy at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Nutrien (NYSE:NTR – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Monday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have $66.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of $60.00.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on NTR. TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Nutrien from $75.00 to $67.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Nutrien from $77.00 to $69.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 26th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Nutrien from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Raymond James cut shares of Nutrien from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and lowered their price target for the company from $80.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, January 12th. Finally, HSBC lowered their price target on shares of Nutrien from $63.00 to $57.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $68.25.

Get Nutrien alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on NTR

Nutrien Stock Up 0.3 %

Nutrien stock opened at $52.63 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.03 billion, a PE ratio of 20.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s 50-day moving average is $53.35 and its 200-day moving average is $53.87. Nutrien has a fifty-two week low of $47.90 and a fifty-two week high of $69.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.35). The firm had revenue of $5.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.36 billion. Nutrien had a return on equity of 8.59% and a net margin of 4.33%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.02 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Nutrien will post 3.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Nutrien Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th were given a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. This is a positive change from Nutrien’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio is presently 85.38%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NTR. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Nutrien during the 4th quarter worth approximately $332,716,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Nutrien by 51.3% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 6,853,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,881,000 after acquiring an additional 2,322,679 shares in the last quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP boosted its position in shares of Nutrien by 120.2% during the 1st quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 3,780,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,421,000 after acquiring an additional 2,063,881 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Nutrien by 28.6% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 9,226,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $522,309,000 after acquiring an additional 2,050,358 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parnassus Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Nutrien by 19.5% during the 4th quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 12,017,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $676,928,000 after acquiring an additional 1,960,162 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.10% of the company’s stock.

Nutrien Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. The company operates through four segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products. The Potash segment provides granular and standard potash products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Nutrien Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nutrien and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.