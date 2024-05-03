Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NMS) to Issue $0.05 Monthly Dividend

Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NMS – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, May 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share on Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th.

Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 8.8% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund Price Performance

Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $10.87. 42,290 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,027. The business’s 50-day moving average is $11.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.81. Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 12 month low of $9.21 and a 12 month high of $11.50.

Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund Company Profile

Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade municipal securities that are exempt from regular federal and Minnesota personal income taxes.

