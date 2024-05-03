Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.03 (NYSE:NUV)

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NUV – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, May 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be given a dividend of 0.029 per share by the closed-end fund on Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th.

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund Stock Performance

NYSE:NUV traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $8.56. 360,211 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 422,979. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $8.61 and its 200-day moving average is $8.54. Nuveen Municipal Value Fund has a 12-month low of $7.86 and a 12-month high of $8.93.

About Nuveen Municipal Value Fund

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund also invests some portion of its portfolio in derivative instruments.

