Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NXJ) Plans $0.05 Monthly Dividend

Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NXJ – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, May 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be given a dividend of 0.047 per share on Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.72%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th.

Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE:NXJ traded up $0.13 during trading on Friday, hitting $11.95. 38,112 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 66,272. Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 52 week low of $10.06 and a 52 week high of $12.24. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $12.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.64.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 7,098 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.16 per share, for a total transaction of $86,311.68. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 5,807,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,621,303.68. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have acquired 92,886 shares of company stock worth $1,120,301 in the last 90 days.

Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund Company Profile

Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of New Jersey. The fund invests in undervalued municipal securities and other related investments that are, exempt from regular federal and New Jersey income taxes that are rated Baa or BBB or better.

