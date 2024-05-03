NVE Co. (NASDAQ:NVEC) to Issue $1.00 Quarterly Dividend

NVE Co. (NASDAQ:NVEC – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 13th will be given a dividend of 1.00 per share by the semiconductor company on Friday, May 31st. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.99%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 10th.

NVE Stock Performance

Shares of NVEC traded up $0.54 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $80.21. The stock had a trading volume of 4,649 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,645. The business has a fifty day moving average of $83.52 and a 200 day moving average of $78.04. NVE has a 12 month low of $64.14 and a 12 month high of $100.19. The firm has a market cap of $387.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.44 and a beta of 1.21.

Get NVE alerts:

NVE (NASDAQ:NVEC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter. NVE had a net margin of 57.46% and a return on equity of 25.73%. The business had revenue of $7.08 million for the quarter.

NVE Company Profile

NVE Corporation develops and sells devices that use spintronics, a nanotechnology that relies on electron spin to acquire, store, and transmit information in the United States and internationally. The company manufactures spintronic products, including sensors and couplers for use in acquiring and transmitting data.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for NVE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.