NVE (NASDAQ:NVEC) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

NVE (NASDAQ:NVEC – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The semiconductor company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Zacks reports. The company had revenue of $7.08 million during the quarter. NVE had a net margin of 57.46% and a return on equity of 25.73%.

NVE Price Performance

NVE stock traded up $0.73 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $80.40. The company had a trading volume of 6,024 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,665. The firm has a market cap of $388.33 million, a PE ratio of 22.59 and a beta of 1.21. NVE has a one year low of $64.14 and a one year high of $100.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $83.52 and a 200 day moving average of $78.04.

NVE Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 13th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 10th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.98%. NVE’s payout ratio is 112.68%.

About NVE

NVE Corporation develops and sells devices that use spintronics, a nanotechnology that relies on electron spin to acquire, store, and transmit information in the United States and internationally. The company manufactures spintronic products, including sensors and couplers for use in acquiring and transmitting data.

