Oasis Network Market Cap Tops $611.86 Million (ROSE)

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on May 3rd. In the last week, Oasis Network has traded down 7.9% against the U.S. dollar. Oasis Network has a total market capitalization of $611.86 million and $14.66 million worth of Oasis Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Oasis Network token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0911 or 0.00000153 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,998.77 or 0.05027015 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000754 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $33.71 or 0.00056504 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.21 or 0.00010413 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.13 or 0.00022012 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.04 or 0.00011793 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000175 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.72 or 0.00014623 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000214 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00003323 BTC.

Oasis Network Profile

Oasis Network is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 17th, 2020. Oasis Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,713,599,876 tokens. The Reddit community for Oasis Network is https://reddit.com/r/oasisnetwork/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Oasis Network’s official Twitter account is @oasisprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. Oasis Network’s official message board is medium.com/oasis-protocol-project. Oasis Network’s official website is oasisprotocol.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Oasis (ROSE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Oasis has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 6,713,599,876 in circulation. The last known price of Oasis is 0.09265672 USD and is up 4.85 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 132 active market(s) with $16,662,508.70 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://oasisprotocol.org/.”

Oasis Network Token Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oasis Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Oasis Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Oasis Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

