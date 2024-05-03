Octopus Apollo VCT (LON:OAP3) Insider Murray Steele Purchases 2,511 Shares

Octopus Apollo VCT (LON:OAP3 – Get Free Report) insider Murray Steele acquired 2,511 shares of Octopus Apollo VCT stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 49 ($0.62) per share, for a total transaction of £1,230.39 ($1,545.52).

Octopus Apollo VCT Stock Up 3.2 %

OAP3 traded up GBX 1.50 ($0.02) on Friday, reaching GBX 48.60 ($0.61). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22 shares, compared to its average volume of 271,400. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 48.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 49.04. Octopus Apollo VCT has a fifty-two week low of GBX 45.25 ($0.57) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 52 ($0.65). The company has a market capitalization of £407.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,177.50 and a beta of -0.09.

Octopus Apollo VCT Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 11th were paid a dividend of GBX 1.30 ($0.02) per share. This represents a yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 11th. Octopus Apollo VCT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7,500.00%.

Octopus Apollo VCT Company Profile

Octopus Apollo VCT plc is a venture capital trust specializing in development and expansion investments in smaller unquoted companies. The fund invests in small and medium sized companies in the United Kingdom. It typically invests in companies with debt investment values between £1 million ($1.64 million) and £2 million ($3.29 million).

