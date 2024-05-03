Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) Updates Q2 2024 Earnings Guidance

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL – Get Free Report) updated its second quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.100-0.200 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 0.270. The company issued revenue guidance of $250.0 million-$260.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $261.9 million. Omnicell also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 0.900-1.400 EPS.

Omnicell Stock Up 3.1 %

Omnicell stock traded up $0.91 during trading on Friday, reaching $30.20. The stock had a trading volume of 456,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 535,474. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $27.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.88. Omnicell has a 52-week low of $25.69 and a 52-week high of $77.14. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of -67.11 and a beta of 0.77.

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.22. Omnicell had a positive return on equity of 3.43% and a negative net margin of 1.78%. The business had revenue of $258.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $256.00 million. On average, analysts predict that Omnicell will post 0.09 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on OMCL shares. Benchmark restated a buy rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of Omnicell in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Omnicell from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $42.20.

Omnicell Company Profile

Omnicell, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medication management solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies the United States and internationally. The company offers point of care automation solutions to improve clinician workflows in patient care areas of the healthcare system; XT Series automated dispensing systems for medications and supplies used in nursing units and other clinical areas of the hospital, as well as specialized automated dispensing systems for operating room; and robotic dispensing systems for handling the stocking and retrieval of boxed medications.

