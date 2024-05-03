Oppenheimer Boosts Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) Price Target to $155.00

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by Oppenheimer from $150.00 to $155.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock. Oppenheimer’s target price indicates a potential upside of 28.80% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Barclays boosted their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $133.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Zimmer Biomet has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $139.28.

Get Zimmer Biomet alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on ZBH

Zimmer Biomet Stock Performance

ZBH stock traded up $1.88 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $120.34. 46,305 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,461,191. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.73 billion, a PE ratio of 24.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.03. Zimmer Biomet has a 52 week low of $102.00 and a 52 week high of $147.50. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $125.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $119.90.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 12.79% and a net margin of 13.85%. The company’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.89 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Zimmer Biomet will post 8.08 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, VP Chad F. Phipps sold 26,156 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.62, for a total transaction of $3,364,184.72. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 44,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,677,929.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Zimmer Biomet

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ZBH. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 21.6% during the third quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,241 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $476,000 after buying an additional 752 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its position in Zimmer Biomet by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 20,566 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,312,000 after acquiring an additional 1,144 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 11,244.9% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 66,935 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $8,146,000 after purchasing an additional 66,345 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 3.0% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 56,166 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,303,000 after purchasing an additional 1,631 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 37.5% during the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 155,965 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $18,981,000 after purchasing an additional 42,539 shares during the last quarter. 88.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zimmer Biomet Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical technology company worldwide. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T. products, including sports medicine, biologics, foot and ankle, extremities, and trauma products; craniomaxillofacial and thoracic products comprising face and skull reconstruction products, as well as products that fixate and stabilize the bones of the chest to facilitate healing or reconstruction after open heart surgery, trauma, or for deformities of the chest.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Zimmer Biomet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zimmer Biomet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.