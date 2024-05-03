Oppenheimer Reaffirms “Market Perform” Rating for Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO)

Oppenheimer reissued their market perform rating on shares of Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO – Free Report) in a research note published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Lincoln Electric from $232.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Lincoln Electric from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Lincoln Electric from $241.00 to $238.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Lincoln Electric in a research note on Monday, January 8th. They set an underweight rating and a $178.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Lincoln Electric from $257.00 to $252.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $228.00.

Lincoln Electric Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:LECO opened at $222.56 on Monday. Lincoln Electric has a one year low of $164.00 and a one year high of $261.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $246.64 and a 200-day moving average of $220.75. The company has a market capitalization of $12.67 billion, a PE ratio of 23.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 2.24.

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.08. Lincoln Electric had a return on equity of 43.81% and a net margin of 13.23%. The company had revenue of $981.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.13 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Lincoln Electric will post 9.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lincoln Electric Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, June 30th will be paid a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. Lincoln Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.15%.

Insider Transactions at Lincoln Electric

In other Lincoln Electric news, SVP Geoffrey P. Allman sold 3,306 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.33, for a total transaction of $834,202.98. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,308,819.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Lincoln Electric news, SVP Geoffrey P. Allman sold 3,306 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.33, for a total transaction of $834,202.98. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,308,819.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Gabriel Bruno sold 12,820 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.95, for a total transaction of $3,178,719.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,402 shares in the company, valued at $5,554,575.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.63% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lincoln Electric

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in Lincoln Electric by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,734,211 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $377,122,000 after acquiring an additional 12,773 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Lincoln Electric during the fourth quarter valued at about $336,627,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Lincoln Electric by 19.9% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,049,854 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $190,853,000 after acquiring an additional 174,278 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Lincoln Electric by 8.9% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 721,598 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $131,179,000 after acquiring an additional 58,695 shares during the period. Finally, Westfield Capital Management Co. LP boosted its holdings in Lincoln Electric by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 687,841 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $149,578,000 after acquiring an additional 67,867 shares during the period. 79.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Lincoln Electric

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells welding, cutting, and brazing products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas Welding, International Welding, and The Harris Products Group. It offers brazing and soldering filler metals, arc welding equipment, plasma and oxyfuel cutting systems, wire feeding systems, fume control equipment, welding accessories, and specialty gas regulators, and education solutions, as well as a portfolio of automated solutions for joining, cutting, material handling, module assembly, and end of line testing, as well as involved in brazing and soldering alloys, and in the retail business in the United States.

