OptiNose’s (OPTN) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of OptiNose (NASDAQ:OPTN – Free Report) in a research note published on Monday, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $5.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for OptiNose’s Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, FY2027 earnings at $0.33 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $0.65 EPS.

Separately, Lake Street Capital boosted their price objective on OptiNose from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th.

Shares of NASDAQ OPTN opened at $0.88 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $99.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.74 and a beta of -0.10. OptiNose has a twelve month low of $0.80 and a twelve month high of $2.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.31.

OptiNose (NASDAQ:OPTN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $19.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.17) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that OptiNose will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Ramy A. Mahmoud sold 19,198 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.88, for a total value of $36,092.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,331,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,502,802.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Michael F. Marino III sold 15,059 shares of OptiNose stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.88, for a total transaction of $28,310.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 602,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,132,263.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Ramy A. Mahmoud sold 19,198 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.88, for a total value of $36,092.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,331,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,502,802.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 36,602 shares of company stock worth $68,812 over the last 90 days. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Palumbo Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of OptiNose in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of OptiNose in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of OptiNose in the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in OptiNose by 71.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 390,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $481,000 after purchasing an additional 163,189 shares during the period. Finally, Rice Hall James & Associates LLC grew its position in OptiNose by 8.6% during the third quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 1,050,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,292,000 after buying an additional 83,351 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.60% of the company’s stock.

OptiNose, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for patients treated by ear, nose, throat, and allergy specialists in the United States. The company offers XHANCE, a therapeutic product utilizing its proprietary exhalation delivery system (EDS) that delivers a topically acting corticosteroid for the treatment of chronic rhinosinusitis with nasal polyps, as well as is in Phase IIIb clinical trial for treatment of chronic sinusitis; and Onzetra Xsail, a powder EDS device.

