Orange County Bancorp (NASDAQ:OBT) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.30 EPS

Posted by on May 3rd, 2024

Orange County Bancorp (NASDAQ:OBTGet Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.30, Yahoo Finance reports. The business had revenue of $34.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.90 million. Orange County Bancorp had a net margin of 26.05% and a return on equity of 23.31%.

Orange County Bancorp Trading Up 3.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:OBT traded up $1.51 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $51.00. The company had a trading volume of 2,261 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,346. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market cap of $288.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.84 and a beta of 0.28. Orange County Bancorp has a 1-year low of $26.88 and a 1-year high of $64.01.

Orange County Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st. Orange County Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.58%.

Orange County Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Orange County Bancorp, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial and consumer banking products and services, and trust and wealth management services to small businesses, middle-market enterprises, local municipal governments, and individuals. It accepts various deposits, including interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing demand accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Read More

Earnings History for Orange County Bancorp (NASDAQ:OBT)

Receive News & Ratings for Orange County Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orange County Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.