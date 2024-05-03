Orange County Bancorp (NASDAQ:OBT) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.30 EPS

Orange County Bancorp (NASDAQ:OBT – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.30, Yahoo Finance reports. The business had revenue of $34.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.90 million. Orange County Bancorp had a net margin of 26.05% and a return on equity of 23.31%.

Orange County Bancorp Trading Up 3.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:OBT traded up $1.51 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $51.00. The company had a trading volume of 2,261 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,346. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market cap of $288.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.84 and a beta of 0.28. Orange County Bancorp has a 1-year low of $26.88 and a 1-year high of $64.01.

Get Orange County Bancorp alerts:

Orange County Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st. Orange County Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.58%.

Orange County Bancorp Company Profile

Orange County Bancorp, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial and consumer banking products and services, and trust and wealth management services to small businesses, middle-market enterprises, local municipal governments, and individuals. It accepts various deposits, including interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing demand accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Orange County Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orange County Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.