OraSure Technologies (NASDAQ:OSUR) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

OraSure Technologies (NASDAQ:OSUR – Get Free Report) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Wednesday.

Separately, Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of OraSure Technologies from $7.00 to $6.50 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, OraSure Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $6.38.

OraSure Technologies Price Performance

Shares of OraSure Technologies stock opened at $5.48 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.21 and a 200-day moving average of $6.79. The company has a market capitalization of $419.27 million, a PE ratio of 7.61 and a beta of 0.23. OraSure Technologies has a 1-year low of $4.38 and a 1-year high of $8.45.

OraSure Technologies (NASDAQ:OSUR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.09. OraSure Technologies had a net margin of 13.23% and a return on equity of 14.50%. The business had revenue of $75.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.13 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 38.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that OraSure Technologies will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On OraSure Technologies

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OSUR. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of OraSure Technologies by 1.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,396,285 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $32,000,000 after acquiring an additional 64,367 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of OraSure Technologies by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,906,687 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $32,035,000 after acquiring an additional 301,558 shares during the period. Cannell Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of OraSure Technologies by 25.8% during the fourth quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 3,549,050 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $29,102,000 after acquiring an additional 728,459 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of OraSure Technologies by 122.5% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,403,333 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $19,707,000 after acquiring an additional 1,323,197 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of OraSure Technologies by 4.9% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,282,378 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $7,605,000 after acquiring an additional 59,801 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.50% of the company’s stock.

About OraSure Technologies

OraSure Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides point-of-care and home diagnostic tests, specimen collection devices, and microbiome laboratory and analytical services in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include InteliSwab COVID-19 rapid test, InteliSwab COVID-19 rapid test pro, InteliSwab COVID-19 rapid test rx, OraQuick Rapid HIV test, OraQuick In-Home HIV test, OraQuick HIV self-test, OraQuick HCV rapid antibody test, OraQuick Ebola rapid antigen test, OraSure oral fluid collection device used in conjunction with screening and confirmatory tests for HIV-1 antibodies; Intercept drug testing systems; immunoassay tests and reagents; and Q.E.D.

