Orchid Trading Down 7.4% This Week (OXT)

Orchid (OXT) traded up 0.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on May 3rd. Orchid has a market cap of $94.84 million and $3.05 million worth of Orchid was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Orchid has traded 7.4% lower against the US dollar. One Orchid token can now be bought for $0.0968 or 0.00000162 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Orchid Profile

OXT is a token. Its launch date was December 3rd, 2019. Orchid’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 979,779,108 tokens. The official website for Orchid is www.orchid.com. Orchid’s official message board is blog.orchid.com. Orchid’s official Twitter account is @orchidprotocol. The Reddit community for Orchid is https://reddit.com/r/orchid and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Orchid

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orchid directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Orchid should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Orchid using one of the exchanges listed above.

