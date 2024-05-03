OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS) Given New $160.00 Price Target at Oppenheimer

OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Oppenheimer from $157.00 to $160.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on OSIS. Roth Mkm boosted their target price on shares of OSI Systems from $169.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. StockNews.com cut shares of OSI Systems from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, April 27th.

Shares of OSI Systems stock opened at $135.74 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a PE ratio of 18.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.99. OSI Systems has a 1 year low of $103.04 and a 1 year high of $144.11. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $135.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $127.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.47.

OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The technology company reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.05. OSI Systems had a return on equity of 18.10% and a net margin of 8.56%. The company had revenue of $405.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $401.99 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.49 EPS. OSI Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that OSI Systems will post 8.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, General Counsel Victor S. Sze sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.21, for a total transaction of $1,953,150.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 63,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,218,334.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other OSI Systems news, General Counsel Victor S. Sze sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.21, for a total transaction of $1,953,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 63,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,218,334.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Meyer/ Luskin sold 6,755 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.36, for a total transaction of $907,601.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,805,839.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,065 shares of company stock valued at $2,901,988 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of OSI Systems by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,097,875 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $270,731,000 after acquiring an additional 107,383 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of OSI Systems by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 819,671 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $105,780,000 after buying an additional 18,298 shares during the last quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC grew its stake in shares of OSI Systems by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC now owns 369,200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,580,000 after buying an additional 6,265 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its position in OSI Systems by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 285,200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,805,000 after acquiring an additional 6,210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in OSI Systems by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 211,571 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,303,000 after acquiring an additional 1,722 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.21% of the company’s stock.

OSI Systems, Inc designs and manufactures electronic systems and components. It operates in three segments: Security, Healthcare, and Optoelectronics and Manufacturing. The Security segment offers baggage and parcel inspection, cargo and vehicle inspection, hold baggage and people screening, radiation monitoring, explosive and narcotics trace detection systems, and optical inspection systems under the Rapiscan name.

