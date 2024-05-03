Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (TSE:OR) Receives C$26.56 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (TSE:OR – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$26.56.

A number of research firms have commented on OR. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$26.00 to C$28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$28.00 to C$30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$27.00 to C$28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. CIBC raised their price target on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$28.50 to C$33.00 in a report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$25.00 to C$23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 23rd.

In related news, Director David Smith purchased 10,000 shares of Osisko Gold Royalties stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$18.98 per share, for a total transaction of C$189,800.00. In related news, Senior Officer Frédéric Ruel sold 16,100 shares of Osisko Gold Royalties stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$21.92, for a total transaction of C$352,912.00. Also, Director David Smith bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$18.98 per share, with a total value of C$189,800.00. Insiders have sold 53,184 shares of company stock worth $1,158,088 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OR stock opened at C$21.35 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 4.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.11. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -82.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.82. Osisko Gold Royalties has a 12-month low of C$15.42 and a 12-month high of C$24.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$21.47 and a 200 day moving average price of C$19.62.

Osisko Gold Royalties (TSE:OR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported C$0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.15 by C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$65.16 million for the quarter. Osisko Gold Royalties had a negative return on equity of 2.85% and a negative net margin of 19.55%. Research analysts forecast that Osisko Gold Royalties will post 0.5773956 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, April 15th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. Osisko Gold Royalties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -92.31%.

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd acquires and manages precious metal and other royalties, streams, and other interests in Canada and internationally. It also owns options on offtake; royalty/stream financings; and exclusive rights to participate in future royalty/stream financings on various projects. The company's primary asset is a 3-5% net smelter return royalty on the Canadian Malartic complex located in Canada.

