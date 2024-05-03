Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV) Receives $56.71 Consensus PT from Analysts

Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $56.71.

OVV has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Ovintiv in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $69.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group increased their price target on Ovintiv from $62.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of Ovintiv from $53.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Ovintiv from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Ovintiv from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th.

In other news, EVP Renee Ellen Zemljak sold 76,264 shares of Ovintiv stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.96, for a total transaction of $3,886,413.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,206,325.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other Ovintiv news, EVP Renee Ellen Zemljak sold 76,264 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.96, for a total value of $3,886,413.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,206,325.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Howard John Mayson sold 6,000 shares of Ovintiv stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.56, for a total transaction of $303,360.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,840 shares in the company, valued at $1,862,630.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 91,564 shares of company stock worth $4,660,818 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OVV. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ovintiv by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,029,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,285,816,000 after acquiring an additional 2,484,554 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ovintiv by 2.3% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 22,877,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,088,289,000 after purchasing an additional 507,562 shares during the period. Smead Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ovintiv by 2.5% during the third quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,524,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,801,000 after purchasing an additional 136,016 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Ovintiv by 4.5% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,039,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,598,000 after buying an additional 130,225 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Ovintiv by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,639,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,937,000 after buying an additional 168,320 shares during the last quarter. 83.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of OVV opened at $51.07 on Friday. Ovintiv has a 12 month low of $32.07 and a 12 month high of $55.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.47 and a beta of 2.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.73.

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.75 billion. Ovintiv had a net margin of 19.16% and a return on equity of 19.50%. Research analysts forecast that Ovintiv will post 6.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. Ovintiv’s payout ratio is 15.21%.

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Canada. The company operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. Its principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

