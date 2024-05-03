Oxford Biomedica plc (OTCMKTS:OXBDF) Expected to Post FY2024 Earnings of ($0.22) Per Share

Oxford Biomedica plc (OTCMKTS:OXBDF – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their FY2024 earnings estimates for shares of Oxford Biomedica in a report issued on Tuesday, April 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst R. Bienkowski now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.22) per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($0.19). The consensus estimate for Oxford Biomedica’s current full-year earnings is ($0.38) per share.

Oxford Biomedica Trading Up 30.2 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:OXBDF opened at $3.79 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.54. Oxford Biomedica has a fifty-two week low of $2.09 and a fifty-two week high of $6.02.

About Oxford Biomedica

Oxford Biomedica plc, a contract development and manufacturing organization, focuses on delivering therapies to patients worldwide. Its s LentiVector platform technology is an advanced lentiviral vector based gene delivery system which is designed to overcome the safety and delivery problems associated with earlier generations of vector systems.

