P3 Health Partners (PIII) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

P3 Health Partners (NASDAQ:PIII – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, May 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.19) per share for the quarter. P3 Health Partners has set its FY 2024 guidance at EPS.

P3 Health Partners (NASDAQ:PIII – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.03). P3 Health Partners had a negative net margin of 4.56% and a negative return on equity of 120.85%. The company had revenue of $346.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $309.80 million. On average, analysts expect P3 Health Partners to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

P3 Health Partners Stock Performance

Shares of PIII traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.58. 18,963 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 372,172. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The company has a market capitalization of $182.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.92 and a beta of 1.26. P3 Health Partners has a twelve month low of $0.44 and a twelve month high of $5.56.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on PIII shares. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of P3 Health Partners in a research note on Monday, April 1st. BTIG Research downgraded P3 Health Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Lake Street Capital lowered their target price on shares of P3 Health Partners from $9.00 to $4.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 14th.

About P3 Health Partners

P3 Health Partners Inc, a patient-centered and physician-led population health management company, provides superior care services in the United States. It operates clinics and wellness centers. P3 Health Partners Inc was founded in 2020 and is based in Henderson, Nevada.

