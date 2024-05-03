PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, five have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $112.62.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PCAR. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of PACCAR in a research note on Monday, January 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $125.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of PACCAR from $94.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Bank of America raised shares of PACCAR from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $84.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $121.00 price objective (up previously from $117.00) on shares of PACCAR in a research note on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of PACCAR from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $104.00 to $136.00 in a research note on Friday, March 15th.

NASDAQ PCAR opened at $106.46 on Friday. PACCAR has a twelve month low of $68.40 and a twelve month high of $125.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 1.69. The stock has a market cap of $55.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.04, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $116.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $102.39.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $8.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.25 billion. PACCAR had a net margin of 14.30% and a return on equity of 31.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.25 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that PACCAR will post 8.23 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is a positive change from PACCAR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. PACCAR’s payout ratio is currently 11.20%.

In other PACCAR news, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.15, for a total transaction of $212,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $607,814.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Harrie Schippers sold 32,797 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.08, for a total transaction of $3,479,105.76. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 103,547 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,984,265.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.15, for a total transaction of $212,300.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,726 shares in the company, valued at approximately $607,814.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC increased its stake in PACCAR by 3.8% in the first quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 2,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. Morningstar Investment Management LLC increased its stake in PACCAR by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Morningstar Investment Management LLC now owns 7,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $740,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Graypoint LLC increased its stake in PACCAR by 2.9% in the first quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 3,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in PACCAR by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Evanson Asset Management LLC increased its stake in PACCAR by 3.5% in the first quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 3,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.90% of the company’s stock.

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Canada, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

