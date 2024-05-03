Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) Price Target Raised to $550.00 at Mizuho

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by equities research analysts at Mizuho from $490.00 to $550.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Mizuho’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 3.64% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $558.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. TD Cowen raised shares of Parker-Hannifin from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $300.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Friday, March 1st. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $575.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Truist Financial assumed coverage on Parker-Hannifin in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $602.00 target price for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $505.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Parker-Hannifin has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $523.81.

Parker-Hannifin Trading Down 2.3 %

Shares of PH opened at $530.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.49. Parker-Hannifin has a 1 year low of $319.14 and a 1 year high of $570.15. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $544.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $481.66. The firm has a market cap of $68.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.51.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $6.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.26 by $0.89. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 13.28% and a return on equity of 29.91%. The business had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.82 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.76 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Parker-Hannifin will post 24.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Parker-Hannifin

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 60.6% during the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 53 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Sachetta LLC purchased a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Finally, First United Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. 82.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Parker-Hannifin Company Profile

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

