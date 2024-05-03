Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 24.650-24.850 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 24.430. The company issued revenue guidance of $19.8 billion-$19.8 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $19.9 billion.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist Financial increased their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $602.00 to $611.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Mizuho lifted their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $490.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $588.00 to $629.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $505.00 to $590.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $575.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Parker-Hannifin currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $523.94.

Get Parker-Hannifin alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on PH

Parker-Hannifin Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE PH traded up $5.50 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $536.18. The company had a trading volume of 874,291 shares, compared to its average volume of 605,175. Parker-Hannifin has a 52-week low of $319.14 and a 52-week high of $570.15. The stock has a market cap of $68.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.79, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $544.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $481.66.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $6.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.10 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $5.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.07 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 29.91% and a net margin of 13.28%. The company’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $5.93 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Parker-Hannifin will post 24.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Parker-Hannifin Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.63 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 9th. This is a boost from Parker-Hannifin’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. Parker-Hannifin’s payout ratio is currently 29.31%.

About Parker-Hannifin

(Get Free Report)

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Parker-Hannifin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parker-Hannifin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.