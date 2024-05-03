Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The oil and gas company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.02, Zacks reports. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. Patterson-UTI Energy had a net margin of 4.07% and a return on equity of 7.58%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share.

Patterson-UTI Energy Price Performance

Shares of PTEN stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $10.66. The stock had a trading volume of 3,606,869 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,585,588. The company has a market cap of $4.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 2.23. Patterson-UTI Energy has a 12-month low of $9.70 and a 12-month high of $16.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.52.

Patterson-UTI Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd. Patterson-UTI Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.06%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Analysts Set New Price Targets

In related news, Director Robert Wayne Drummond, Jr. sold 187,916 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.73, for a total transaction of $2,204,254.68. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,473,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,011,093.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 2.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PTEN. Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy in a research report on Monday, April 8th. StockNews.com downgraded Patterson-UTI Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Patterson-UTI Energy from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 16th. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $14.50 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.08.

Patterson-UTI Energy Company Profile

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of contract drilling services to oil and natural gas operators in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Drilling Services, Completion Services, and Drilling Products. The Contract Drilling Services segment provides contract and directional drilling services in onshore oil and natural gas basins, as well as engages in the service and re-certification of equipment for drilling contractors, and provision of electrical controls and automation to the energy, marine and mining industries.

