PENN Entertainment (NASDAQ:PENN) Price Target Increased to $32.00 by Analysts at Mizuho

PENN Entertainment (NASDAQ:PENN – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by Mizuho from $29.00 to $32.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Mizuho’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 108.06% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on PENN. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of PENN Entertainment from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of PENN Entertainment in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. StockNews.com downgraded PENN Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of PENN Entertainment in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on PENN Entertainment from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.57.

NASDAQ:PENN traded up $0.38 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $15.38. The company had a trading volume of 2,409,457 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,844,164. The firm has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.12 and a beta of 2.06. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.20. PENN Entertainment has a twelve month low of $13.50 and a twelve month high of $29.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60.

PENN Entertainment (NASDAQ:PENN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported ($1.75) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($1.18). PENN Entertainment had a negative net margin of 7.70% and a positive return on equity of 1.31%. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that PENN Entertainment will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in PENN Entertainment by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,729,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,273,000 after purchasing an additional 97,945 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of PENN Entertainment by 11.1% during the third quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,718,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,380,000 after purchasing an additional 271,254 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in PENN Entertainment by 52.8% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 2,098,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,595,000 after acquiring an additional 725,221 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of PENN Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,758,000. Finally, ING Groep NV acquired a new stake in shares of PENN Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,556,000. 91.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PENN Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated entertainment, sports content, and casino gaming experiences. The company operates through five segments: Northeast, South, West, Midwest, and Interactive. It operates online sports betting in various jurisdictions; and iCasino under Hollywood Casino, L'Auberge, ESPN BET, and theScore Bet Sportsbook and Casino brands.

