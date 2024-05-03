Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO) EVP Michael Ryan Kirkham Sells 700 Shares

Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO – Get Free Report) EVP Michael Ryan Kirkham sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.48, for a total transaction of $20,636.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,710 shares in the company, valued at $315,730.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Peoples Bancorp Stock Up 1.2 %

NASDAQ:PEBO opened at $30.00 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.98 and a beta of 0.76. Peoples Bancorp Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.05 and a 1-year high of $34.85. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $28.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Peoples Bancorp Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 6th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 3rd. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.33%. This is a positive change from Peoples Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. Peoples Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.71%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on PEBO shares. Hovde Group began coverage on shares of Peoples Bancorp in a research note on Monday, April 1st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Peoples Bancorp in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $34.00 target price on shares of Peoples Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $33.00 price target (down previously from $36.00) on shares of Peoples Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Peoples Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.40.

Institutional Trading of Peoples Bancorp

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AJOVista LLC acquired a new stake in Peoples Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 46.9% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,078 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 663 shares during the period. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Peoples Bancorp in the first quarter valued at about $118,000. Bfsg LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Peoples Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $174,000. Finally, Sapient Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Peoples Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $226,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.68% of the company’s stock.

About Peoples Bancorp

Peoples Bancorp Inc operates as the holding company for Peoples Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products, including demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and governmental deposits; and provides commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, construction, finance, residential real estate, and consumer indirect and direct loans, as well as home equity lines of credit and overdrafts.

Featured Articles

