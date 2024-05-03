Phathom Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAT) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAT – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 145.90% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.00.

Shares of PHAT opened at $9.76 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $571.16 million, a P/E ratio of -2.52 and a beta of 0.67. Phathom Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $6.07 and a 52 week high of $17.02.

Phathom Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.92) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $0.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.93 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.33) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Phathom Pharmaceuticals will post -4.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Molly Henderson sold 3,435 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.10, for a total transaction of $38,128.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 95,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,057,419.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Phathom Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Molly Henderson sold 3,435 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.10, for a total value of $38,128.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 95,263 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,057,419.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Terrie Curran sold 16,851 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.11, for a total transaction of $153,512.61. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 410,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,742,242.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 24.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 355.4% during the fourth quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 5,171 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 371.4% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 6,641 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $92,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC bought a new position in shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Finally, Klingman & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $110,000. 99.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc, biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for gastrointestinal diseases. The company has the rights in the United States, Europe, and Canada for an investigational potassium-competitive acid blocker (P-CAB) that blocks acid secretion in the stomach.

