Pilgrim’s Pride (NASDAQ:PPC) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.17 EPS

Pilgrim’s Pride (NASDAQ:PPC – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.17, Briefing.com reports. Pilgrim’s Pride had a net margin of 2.80% and a return on equity of 17.80%. The company had revenue of $4.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.08 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis.

NASDAQ PPC traded up $0.47 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $36.42. The stock had a trading volume of 540,669 shares, compared to its average volume of 680,923. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.68. The stock has a market cap of $8.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $34.16 and a 200 day moving average of $29.31. Pilgrim’s Pride has a 52-week low of $19.96 and a 52-week high of $36.76.

In related news, CEO Fabio Sandri sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.32, for a total transaction of $1,332,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 257,065 shares in the company, valued at $8,565,405.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 82.63% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on PPC. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective (up previously from $35.00) on shares of Pilgrim’s Pride in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Pilgrim’s Pride from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. TheStreet raised Pilgrim’s Pride from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Pilgrim’s Pride from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Pilgrim’s Pride from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.25.

Pilgrim's Pride Corporation produces, processes, markets, and distributes fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken and pork products to retailers, distributors, and foodservice operators. The company offers fresh products, including refrigerated whole or cut-up chicken, selected chicken parts that are either marinated or non-marinated, primary pork cuts, added value pork, and pork ribs; and prepared products, which include fully cooked, ready-to-cook and individually frozen chicken parts, strips, nuggets and patties, processed sausages, bacon, smoked meat, gammon joints, pre-packed meats, sandwich and deli counter meats and meat balls.

