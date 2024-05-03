PIMCO Access Income Fund (NYSE:PAXS) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.15

PIMCO Access Income Fund (NYSE:PAXS – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, May 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 13th will be given a dividend of 0.149 per share on Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 10th.
PIMCO Access Income Fund Trading Up 0.6 %
Shares of PIMCO Access Income Fund stock traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $16.11. The company had a trading volume of 179,877 shares, compared to its average volume of 187,911. PIMCO Access Income Fund has a 1-year low of $12.57 and a 1-year high of $16.30. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.64.
PIMCO Access Income Fund Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than PIMCO Access Income Fund
- What is the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX)
- Apple’s Earnings Show Investors Its Strength and Its Weakness
- What Are the FAANG Stocks and Are They Good Investments?
- Bargain Alert: 3 Large Caps With Extremely Oversold RSIs
- How to Most Effectively Use the MarketBeat Earnings Screener
- DraftKings Q1: Strong Customer Acquisition and Product Innovation
Receive News & Ratings for PIMCO Access Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PIMCO Access Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.