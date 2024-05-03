PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PCK) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.02 Per Share

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PCK – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, May 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 13th will be given a dividend of 0.022 per share by the closed-end fund on Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.56%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 10th. This is an increase from PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02.

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II has decreased its dividend by an average of 12.4% per year over the last three years.

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II Price Performance

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $5.79. The company had a trading volume of 60,697 shares, compared to its average volume of 74,570. PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II has a 52 week low of $4.85 and a 52 week high of $6.17. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.64.

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II Company Profile

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

