PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:PTY) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.12 Per Share

PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:PTY – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, May 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 13th will be given a dividend of 0.119 per share by the investment management company on Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.43 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 10th. This is a positive change from PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12.

PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 3.0% annually over the last three years.

PTY traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $14.51. 407,171 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 627,207. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.80. PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund has a one year low of $11.92 and a one year high of $15.10.

PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It invests in corporate debt obligations rated in the lowest investment grade category Baa or BBB and in the highest non-investment grade category Ba or BB.

