PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.11 (NYSE:PCN)

PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund (NYSE:PCN – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, May 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.112 per share by the investment management company on Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 10th.
PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund Trading Up 1.0 %
Shares of PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund stock traded up $0.13 during trading on Friday, hitting $12.90. The stock had a trading volume of 250,189 shares, compared to its average volume of 252,712. The business’s 50-day moving average is $13.44 and its 200 day moving average is $12.79. PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund has a 12 month low of $10.70 and a 12 month high of $14.48.
PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund Company Profile
