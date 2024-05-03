PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.07 (NYSE:PGP)

PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund (NYSE:PGP – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, May 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.069 per share on Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 10th.

PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 4.6% annually over the last three years.

PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE PGP traded up $0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $7.51. 39,891 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 43,304. The company has a 50-day moving average of $7.52 and a 200-day moving average of $7.22. PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund has a 52-week low of $5.83 and a 52-week high of $7.76.

About PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund

PIMCO Global Stocksplus & Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in fixed income and public equity markets across the globe. The fund uses a long/short strategy to invest in securities by using financial derivatives such as options.

